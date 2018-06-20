The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld an effort by Bloomington residents to put the issue of organized trash collection on the ballot, reversing the decision of lower courts.

The court’s ruling, issued Wednesday morning, is a victory for Hands Off Our Cans, a residents’ group opposed to the city’s organized trash collection system.

“We put [in] a lot of work to get to this point,” said Joel Jennissen, the group’s leader. “It’s clearly a win.”

The group had petitioned twice to get the issue on the ballot, once in 2015 and again in 2016. The city rejected both petitions, arguing that the process to switch to organized trash collection was outlined and governed by the Minnesota Waste Management Act. The residents sued the city after both rejections.

A Hennepin County District Judge ruled in favor of the city in January 2017, a decision that was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeals in November. The group subsequently appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In his opinion, Justice David Lillehaug wrote that the Legislature never intended to regulate how a city sets up its organized trash collection system.

“The Legislature intended to impose minimum standards, but also provide municipalities considerable flexibility, should they wish to explore organizing collection of solid waste,” according to the opinion. “The Legislature allowed the process of organizing collection to differ from community to community.”

The steps outlined by the Waste Management Act “is not an exclusive process,” according to Lillehaug. “Put it another way, a municipality is free to add steps to the process so long as they are authorized by other law.”

Jennissen, 44, said he was disappointed with the city for trying “to undermine our city rights.” The court’s ruling, he said, affirms the power that residents have to petition and have a greater say in the decisions of local government.

“It speaks to what citizens’ rights are in a charter city,” he said. “Organized trash collection was just the particular vehicle in this case.”

The city launched the organized trash system in October 2016, coordinating trash collection itself rather than allowing residents to contract individually with haulers.

Bloomington currently has a contract with a consortium of six haulers that pick up trash in one section of the city each day of the week. The organized system prevents wear and tear on roads and reduces air and noise pollution, city officials say.