Drinking water contaminated by a 3M Co. chemical has not led to higher rates of cancer or low birth-weight babies among residents of the affected residents in Washington County, according to a new analysis by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The review, prompted by concerns in the community and released Wednesday afternoon, flatly contradicts that of an expert hired by state Attorney General Lori Swanson in advance of a long-awaited trial next week between the state and 3M.

State health officials say they used widely accepted statistical methods used in public health to reach their conclusions.

“Our role is to serve the community and address their concerns,” said Jim Kelly of the Health Department. “We felt obligated to share it.”

