Q: When will Season 1 of the new “Star Trek” series be available on DVD?

A: I was beginning to wonder when CBS might release a set of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which has been used to draw customers to its All Access subscription-streaming service. The company has announced Season 1 will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on Nov. 13, with many promised extras including deleted and extended scenes, looks at the props, costumes and production design — and subtitles in Klingon. The second season of “Discovery” is due early in 2019. And, in case you missed it, there is another “Star Trek” series in the works, with Patrick Stewart returning as Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a show about the next chapter in Picard’s life.

‘Call the Midwife’ renewed

Q: Will there be more of “Call the Midwife”?

A: Yes. U.S. viewers have seen seven seasons of the series so far, and two more seasons are planned. Look for a Christmas special and then the eighth season around spring 2019 on PBS; the ninth season will arrive in 2020. According to Good Housekeeping’s UK website, “At the start of series eight, it’s spring time in 1964 and everyone is excited for the Queen’s Royal birth (of Prince Edward). Violet is holding a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and raising funds through a competition on whether the Queen will have a boy or a girl. With the additions of the two new Sisters, Nonnatus House feels full once more.”

‘Bull’ moving to Mondays

Q: Did they cancel “Bull”? I see advertisements for “FBI” on Tuesdays on CBS. Where’s “Bull”?

A: The legal drama starring Michael Weatherly will be back for a third season on Sept. 24. But after two cozy seasons following “NCIS” (where Weatherly used to co-star), “Bull” is moving to Monday nights, taking over the slot vacated by the canceled “Scorpion.” That lets “FBI” — the new series from producer Dick Wolf — move into Tuesday’s “Bull” time slot, hammocked between the returning “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Name that ‘Full House’ kid

Q: My kids watch reruns of “Full House.” Would you happen to know the name of a boy around 10 or 12 years old who performed in school plays with one “Full House” girl and sang on the show. Whatever happened to him?

A: That was Blake McIver, at times billed as Blake McIver Ewing or Blake Ewing, who played Derek on the comedy. In addition to onscreen acting and animated-voice work, he has been a model and a musician. He has a stage show, “Blake Sings Barbra,” that is part tribute to Barbra Streisand, part autobiography, and in July appeared in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical” with the Uptown Players in Dallas. His website is blakemciverofficial.com and he is on Twitter as @BlakeMcIver.

