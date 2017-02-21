Minnesota’s beloved maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski has died at age 93.

“Stan” Skrowaczewski led the Minnesota Orchestra — then called the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra — in the 1960s and ’70s, raising its repertoire and national profile. Between guest conducting major orchestras across the world and composing symphonic works in the basement of his Plymouth home, he regularly returned to that podium.

“I think he gave the Twin Cities a sense of artistic luster that they’ve enjoyed ever since,” said Frederick Harris, author of “In Search of the Infinite,” Skrowaczewski’s biography. The Polish-born maestro reinforced that cultural milieu by staying in the state while building a distinguished international career, Harris said. “He had been the dean of classical musicians of Minnesota for decades,” he said.

By the time of his final concerts, with the Minnesota Orchestra in October, the 93-year-old conductor laureate’s wild hair had turned white, his heart steadied by a pacemaker. But critics lauded the performance as “vigorous,” full of “drama and fury.”

A few weeks later, the ensemble announced that Skrowaczewski had suffered a stroke, causing him to cancel a gig with the Dallas Symphony and, later, conducting engagements on his 2017 calendar.

Skrowaczewski’s tireless career is forever tied to the orchestra he took charge of in 1960, at age 36.

It was his relentless campaigning that got Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis built in 1974. He was the conductor the musicians turned to during a bitter 16-month lockout, conducting a rogue, musician-organized concert in 2012. And, when that orchestra returned to Orchestra Hall’s stage in 2014, he held the baton.

Despite increasing frailty and heart problems, Skrowaczewski conducted and composed until the end. “When you are 93,” he told the Star Tribune last year, “there is so much work to do because there is not a lot of time left to do it.”

In what turned out to be his final concerts, Skrowaczewski led the Minnesota Orchestra in Anton Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony in October, just after his 93rd birthday. It was a fitting farewell: Skrowaczewski had become known as one of Bruckner’s finest interpreters, and, when he retired as music director in 1979, Bruckner Eight was his valedictory.

Longtime Twin Cities music critic Michael Anthony said that Skrowaczewski’s performance that October night “seemed hardly the work of a man in his twilight years. It was bold, vigorous and dramatic, a prime example of what might be called this conductor’s later style, a reading with a strong sense of direction, of inevitability and flow.”

‘Out of this world, listening’

The Austrian composer, whom Skrowaczewski often referred to as “my beloved Bruckner,” is also tied to Skrowaczewski’s early story. Stan was 7 years old, walking with a friend down a street in Lwow, Poland, when he heard music playing from an open window. He felt faint and feverish even the next day. “I stood there, completely out of this world, listening,” Skrowaczewski recounted in a documentary, “Seeking the Infinite: Stanislaw Skrowaczewski — A Life in Music.”

“It turned out that it had been Bruckner, his Seventh Symphony,” he said. “And since then, Bruckner has been someone special.”

Born in Lwow (now in Ukraine), he began studying piano and violin at age 4 and composed his first symphonic work at 7. He played and conducted Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto at 13. He wanted to become a concert pianist like his mother. But that dream was dashed during a German bombing of Lwow during World War II, when the wall of a house fell on him, injuring his hand.

So he composed and conducted, becoming known as Poland’s young star maestro. The Minneapolis Symphony courted him since at least 1958, when he electrified crowds at the Cleveland Orchestra. His first performances with the Minneapolis ensemble earned accolades like these, in the Minneapolis Star: “The highest praise one musician can give another sounds like an understatement to the layman: ‘He is musical,’ [the musicians] say, and that means everything,” a 1960 article reported.

“They add that he’s efficient without sweat or strain or temperament, that he has a natural and innate courtesy and that — another understatement — he ‘lets them play.’”

That year, Skrowaczewski and his wife, Krystyna, came from Poland to Minnesota. They moved to Plymouth in 1963, where they would raise three children: Anna, Paul and Nicholas. In the basement studio of their white midcentury house, Skrowaczewski studied scores and composed works of his own. “He calls it the conflict of his lifetime,” one article noted, “composing vs. conducting.”

From 1947 to 2010, he wrote and published 30 orchestral works, chamber music, transcriptions and arrangements. Two of his compositions were shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize: Passacaglia Immaginaria, 1995, and Concerto for Orchestra, 1999.

“At his heart, he was a composer,” said Harris, who wrote the biography and directed the documentary. “That combination was so incredibly rare. You can count on one hand the great composers and conductors.”

That combination gave Skrowaczewski deep knowledge of structure that allowed him to conduct Bruckner, Harris said, a composer whose works could go off course under a less knowledgeable conductor.

‘I must feel the excitement’

Over the course of his career, he conducted nearly 5,000 concerts, Harris said, regularly leading the world’s top orchestras. That lively guest conducting career gained momentum in his later years.

“In Japan and Europe... Skrowaczewski is a bona fide ‘rock star,’” Harris recently wrote, “consistently selling out concert halls and earning ovations that often linger for ten minutes.”

He kept writing, too. After his wife died in 2011, Skrowaczewski wrote her an elegy, performed by six string musicians at her funeral. He had been working on an orchestral version of that piece, Harris said, as well as a wordless, nonreligious requiem for civilization.

That theme was tied to Skrowaczewski’s belief that art is necessary for a cultured, healthy society — and his concerns that people were investing in stadiums, rather than museums. Skyscrapers may be important, he once said, but “culturally, music, theater museums are to me a judge of the level of people’s intelligence, what they hope to do.”

But he remained optimistic: “I feel civilization is eroding in the last century,” he said recently. “I do have some hope for a resurrection. I will not see it, but you will.”

His physical limitations had made it difficult for him to work on the requiem. But he would not compromise his standards just to finish it, he told a reporter last year.

“It all depends on if my musical ideas will be good enough,” he said at the time. “It must be of a quality that will be accepted by me. I must feel the excitement of something that makes me hot, musically.”