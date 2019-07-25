A woman who was killed and a man wounded in a lakeside Maple Grove home Wednesday evening, and the couple’s son was arrested.

Elizabeth J. Witt, 68, was found dead about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the home in the 6600 block of Eagle Lake Drive, where they found her and husband George B. Witt, 71, with severe head injuries, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A woman who identified the couple said police notified the mother of the suspect’s children of what happened.

A 911 dispatcher told police that he “heard some kind of scuffle or fight over the phone, then the line disconnected.”

Authorities began CPR on Elizabeth Witt before she soon died. George Witt was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Maple Grove Capt. Adam Lindquist said Thursday the man was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody soon afterward, authorities said. Public records show he lives at the same address.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab is assisting police in their homicide investigation.