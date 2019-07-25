A Maple Grove woman is dead and a man was severely injured in an apparent domestic assault Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a house on 6600 block of Eagle Lake Drive around 7:40 p.m., where they found a man and a woman with severe head trauma, according to emergency dispatch audio.

“Heard some kind of scuffle or fight over the phone, then the line disconnected,” a 911 dispatcher relayed to police.

Authorities began CPR on the woman, but she died at the scene. A man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Maple Grove Cpt. Adam Lindquist. A second man is in custody and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab is assisting Maple Grove police in their homicide investigation.

Property records show that the lakeside home is owned by a 71-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife. An adult son also lists his address at the residence. Police have not yet identified the victims.