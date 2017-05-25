A two-seater airplane crashed in a river in northwestern Wisconsin, killing one teenager aboard and seriously injuring another, authorities said.

The Piper J-3 Cub went down about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Chetek and not far from where a tornado tore through the area, killing one person and injuring dozens more, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Federall Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Another sad night for our community," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "Please keep the families and all the [emergency] responders in your prayers."

The teen who died was a senior at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Fitzgerald said. The other teen is a senior at nearby Cameron High School, and he was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester with serious injuries, the sheriff said.

The single-engine plane crashed into the Red Cedar River southeast of Chetek, and the responders pulled both teens from the wreckage. Authorities have yet to disclose the teens' identities.

The FAA is sending a team to investigate the crash, with the National Transportation Safety Board leading the inquiry.