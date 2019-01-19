Improve your nest

The Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show offers more than expert advice and resources on remodeling, interior design, sustainability and new products. Fans of Kevin O’Connor, “This Old House” host, and Jeff Devlin, an HGTV bath and kitchen pro, can check out their presentations and meet them on Jan. 25 and 26.

The show also includes “Your Bathroom, Your Way,” a display of three different bathrooms, a chance to ask home-remodeling experts questions about your projects, ways to make your home more eco-friendly and the “Ottoman Empire,” a collection of unusual footrests.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Admission: $10 online; $12 at the door; $4 for ages 6-12; $3 discount for seniors on Jan. 27. Tickets online at minneapolishomeandremodelingshow.com. The show is at U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis.

HGTV Dream Home giveaway

This year’s fully furnished fantasy abode is a modern mountain retreat in Whitefish, Mont., that juxtaposes rustic wood-timber framing and textures with clean lines and classic details.

Home highlights include a dramatic great room furnished with a rust-tone sectional and sheet-metal-clad ribbon fireplace, charcoal gray and white cook’s kitchen equipped with a brushed stainless-top island and six-burner range, and a cool iron canopy bed in the master bedroom.

Step outside the four-bedroom house to several sitting areas to gaze at Rocky Mountain vistas, from a cedar hot tub on a treetop deck to a patio warmed by a stone fireplace.

Sound like a place you’d like to live? Enter to win twice daily at hgtv.com and diynetwork.com. Grand prize includes the Montana mountain retreat, furnishings, artwork, $250,000 and a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite. Deadline is Feb. 18.

How to shiplap

Want to copy the shiplap look made uber-popular by the HGTV show “Fixer Upper?” Home Depot is holding free DIY workshops on “Installing Shiplap” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Twin Cities store locations. An expert will help you find weathered, stained or painted shiplap panels, tools and supplies and explain how to install and care for a shiplap accent wall. Register at homedepot.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Orchids in winter

This year marks the 45th year of the Winter Carnival Orchid show at Como Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. Hundreds of plants owned by individual and commercial growers will be on display, turning the building into a tropical wonderland for orchid enthusiasts. In coordination with the Orchid Society of Minnesota, judges will crown the best of the best. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27. $3-$5. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. wintercarnival.com.

Winter Festival

At Home Creations will host more than 60 artists, small businesses and other vendors for a one-stop shopping event, featuring home accents, gifts and other items to banish the winter blahs. The first 100 guests will receive complimentary gift bags. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Growing succulents

Tangletown Farm grows 99 percent of the succulents that make their way into Tangletown’s Minneapolis garden center. Learn about how they are nurtured and grown at a succulent workshop and greenhouse tour. Participants will create their own indoor succulent bowl. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 16. $50. 11407 County Rd. 9, Plato, Minn. tangletowngardens.com.

MELISSA WALKER