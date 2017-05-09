The calls came flooding into Delano Superintendent Matthew Schoen’s office as soon as word got out that teachers were putting up rainbow-colored signs promoting diversity and inclusion across the district.

Parents in the community took issue with the colors on the sign, which they felt focused on the gay and lesbian community, after the Delano Teacher’s Union began distributing the posters last week, and district officials asked teachers to take them down.

The issue arises during a time of heightened awareness in the community after a black family’s home was burglarized and defaced with racist graffiti. Teachers said they put up the posters in a move to make students feel more welcome.

“It moved us in an urgency to create that common voice,” said Jeremy Wenzel, union president and social studies teacher at the high school.

Some union members said they had placed the signs in their classrooms earlier in the year and were surprised to be asked now to take them down.

District officials said the signs did not have district approval.

“We do have a number of folks with the community that have a concern ... with the rainbow representing one group of people,” Schoen said.

Schoen said he approves of the signs’ message but the district has a policy that addresses the distribution of nonschool-sponsored material in schools.

“The goal moving forward is to do this together and not necessarily one group or another group,” he said. “It’s a beautiful sign ... we just need to go through the appropriate process per our policies and that is what we are trying to do right now.”

Schoen is meeting with the union Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to move forward.

“We are not going to make everybody happy on this one whether it is one way or the other,” he said.

The teacher’s union had planned on handing out the signs before the March vandalism of the family’s home that shook the city of about 5,700 residents. The incident led to a community vigil, task force and outpouring of outrage.

Mayor Dale Graunke said that the community is pushing for more acceptance.

“The point is to make it right across the board,” Graunke said.

District officials are now grappling with how to push for inclusion and diversity in their schools when their student body is 93.7 percent white.

Some parents have reportedly pulled their students out of the district due to prejudice their children have experienced in schools. Wenzel said while the incident in March was shocking, racist attitudes are swirling behind-the-scenes in the community.

“There is a lot of conversation among the staff of frustration with things we hear students say,” Wenzel said.

Following the March incident, the district held trainings with staff and an assembly to push its message of inclusion forward, said Schoen.

“Diversity is an issue we are wrestling with and working on,” Schoen said.