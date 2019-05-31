Lake Minnetonka and six other Hennepin County lakes are under wake restrictions because of high water.

While the ordinances are in place, slow- to no-wake orders are in effect until lake levels drop, said the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The other six lakes with restrictions are Lake Independence in Medina, Fish Lake in Maple Grove, Twin Lake and Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale, Medicine Lake in Plymouth and Long Lake in Long Lake.

Restrictions vary by city and the Sheriff’s Office recommends reviewing them before heading out to a lake.

“We want to make it clear that the lakes in question are still open and accessible to the public,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson. “The high water ordinances are in effect to protect the public and prevent damage to structures and property on the lake. The public is still welcome to enjoy the lakes while these ordinances are in place.”

Speed limits and wake restrictions are in place to protect the public and to help prevent damage to the shoreline, boat lifts, and other structures. When boating, the Sheriff’s Office recommends making sure the wake moving out from a watercraft and trailing behind is of insufficient size to affect other watercraft or to be detrimental to the shoreline.

The Sheriff’s Office also offers several safety reminders:

• Boaters should slow down and make an extra effort to act in a courteous manner on crowded lakes and rivers.

• Designate a sober boat operator before your day of boating.

• Sophia’s Law requires all recreational boats that have an enclosed compartment, including sailboats with motors, to be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.

• State law requires children 10 years old and under to wear a properly fitted life jacket while boating. It is highly recommended that all children and adults wear life jackets during boating.

• State law requires that life jackets are readily accessible for all people on board the boat.

• Be aware of the danger of a boat propeller. People in the water have been injured by props while attempting to re-enter a boat