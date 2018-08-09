Traffic is back to normal on both directions of I-94 in St. Paul following a rollover crash involving a semitrailer truck that blocked westbound lanes at Mounds Boulevard.

The crash cleared about 8:15 a.m., but some residual delays remain in place.

At 8:35 a.m., a crash on eastbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue is the biggest traffic tangler. Westbound bogs down from the Mississippi River to the Lowry Hill Tunnel, largely due to construction ahead at Chicago Avenue.

Northbound I-35W is seeing pockets of slow and go traffic in the vicinityof 42nd Street, causing delays of 3 to 5 minutes.

Traffic is moving much better in Newport. Long lines fom Glen Road up to I-494 due to road construction and ramp closures on I-494 in the area from Maxwell Avenue to Hwy. 61 have vanished..

The rest of the system is moving a decent pace after a flurry of earlier crashes.

Here is the current traffic map: