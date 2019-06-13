A chain-reaction crash started by a semitrailer truck on an interstate in Woodbury Thursday killed a motorist in a car, authorities said.

The four-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on westbound I-94 near Radio Drive in Woodbury, according to the State Patrol.

As traffic began to slow up, the semi rear-ended a car, which then sent one SUV into the back of another SUV, the patrol said.

The car’s driver was identified over emergency dispatch audio as the person who died. The patrol said he was 33 years old and from Woodbury. His identity has yet to be released.

The other three drivers were the truck driver, a 28-year-old man from Marinette, Wis.; and women from Woodbury, ages 51 and 39. Yet to be released were their identities and the nature of their injuries, if any.

PAUL WALSH