The Lynx may be forced to play in Saturday’s season opener against Chicago at Target Center without two starters.

Both guard Seimone Augustus and forward Karima Christmas-Kelly are battling knee soreness. Augustus has been ruled out of Saturday’s game. Christmas-Kelly is questionable.

“In Karima’s case it was expected,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “When you’re coming off microfracture surgery — and she’s less than a year from her surgery — it just needs a little more time to feel better.

The 29-year-old Christmas-Kelly had the surgery on her right knee last summer, after trying to play early in the season for Dallas. She was signed by the Lynx as a free agent during the offseason.

Reeve said Augustus has dealing with the knee soreness she has battled off-and-on for much of her career. “We’re working through resolutions for her,” Reeve said.

Both players are considered day-to-day.

If both are unavailable the Lynx starting lineup would be rookie Napheesa Collier, Odyssey Sims, Danielle Robinson, Sylvia Fowles and Damiris Dantas.