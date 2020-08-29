5 p.m. vs. Phoenix in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN

Lynx update: This is the first game in a back-to-back that includes a Monday night game with Los Angeles. And it is the start of a very difficult stretch run of the season that includes looming rematches with Chicago and Seattle. G Odyssey Sims came off the bench to score 17 points with nine assists and seven rebounds Friday. Crystal Dangerfield had 23 points, her fourth 20-plus point game of the season, the most by a Lynx rookie since Maya Moore had five in 2011. F Napheesa Collier had her fourth double-double of the season Friday. In her past six games she has averaged 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Mercury update: Phoenix is 2-1 since C Brittney Griner left the team for personal reasons. That includes a 90-80 loss to the Lynx on Aug. 21. Since then the Mercury has back-to-back wins over Washington. G Diana Taurasi had 34 points in a one-point victory over the Mystics last Sunday. G Skylar Diggins-Smith had 24 vs. Washington in a blowout win Friday. The two wins have pushed Phoenix to a winning record at 8-2 with its first winning streak since Aug. 6.

Injury report: G Bria Hartley (knee) is out for Phoenix. F Nia Coffey is questionable (hand), F Jessica Breland (medical exemption for season) and Griner (personal) are out. Lynx C Sylvia Fowles (calf ) is out.

Kent Youngblood