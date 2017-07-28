Gallery: Some walls are clad in reclaimed wood from trees from the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Gallery: The TV in the living room can be concealed behind a sliding panel.

Gallery: Owner's bathroom with a floating vanity holding two sinks and "flower petal" glass mosaic on the wall.

Gallery: The "pocket" office is built into the far cabinet wall in the dining room.

Gallery: The kitchen features two islands, stone counters and an oak slab sushi bar.

Gallery: Steel shelving keeps sightlines open and separates the dining area and kitchen.

Gallery: Owner's bedroom has built- in side tables with niches decorated in Trove wallpaper.

Gallery: The Edgewater is on the corner of W. Lake St. and E. Calhoun Parkway across from Lake Calhoun. The 2,300 square foot condo is on the second floor.

Gallery: Sleek three-sided gas fireplace tiled in stone in the center of the living spaces.

What kind of condo do you get for $1.65 million? A killer lake view, built-in bedroom furniture and your own private sushi serving bar, among other things.

The condo in the Edgewater was just a shell when the owners bought it in 2012. Architect Lars Peterssen and interior designer Nada Bibi transformed it into a metal and glass urban retreat with a sleek three-sided gas fireplace.

“A live-edge slab of oak wraps around the island to form the sushi bar,” said Peterssen, of Peterssen/Keller Architecture.

The nine-story Edgewater sits in the vortex of urban energy — at the corner of West Lake Street and East Calhoun Parkway in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

It’s a never-ending mass of walkers, joggers and bikers on land, and canoists, kayakers and paddle boarders on Lake Calhoun.

The second floor unit’s wall of glass delivers views of lake action — sailboats gliding past the Pavilion and people nibbling tacos at Tin Fish tacos. And at the end of the day — orange-red sunsets.

Modern condo in the Edgewater facing the high-energy, people-watching Lake Calhoun Pavilion corner is for sale for $1.65 million.

“It’s an incredibly entertaining spot,” said Peterssen, who also lives in the Edgewater. “We sat on our balcony and watched millions of canoes and kayaks at the Tri-Loppet race.”

The 2,300-square-foot condo interiors are “organic modern,” he said, integrating wood and stone to warm up the wide open spaces. Many of the walls are clad in reclaimed wood from trees dredged up from the bottom of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The condo’s two bedrooms and three bathrooms didn’t leave space for a home office. So a wall of cabinets was built with a sliding door that opens to a multifunctional “pocket” office.

The upscale owner’s suite is outfitted with a built-in bed, night stands and a massive sliding wall that can close it off from the rest of the rooms.

“All you need is the bedding,” said Ellyn Wolfenson, the Coldwell Banker Burnet agent who has the listing, 612-644-3033.