Woodbury police are investigating an extortion letter recently sent to several day care homes that falsely alleged the sexual abuse of a child under their roof.

Day care operators were told to send $2,500 or face a police investigation into false allegations that injuries were found on an unnamed girl in their care.

“Buying our silence will be simple and anonymous, nobody will ever know this happened,” the letter said.

“A police investigation into your day care will make other parents question the safety of your services, and likely withdraw their children, assuming of course that the findings of the police investigation don’t shut down your day care entirely.”

The letter writer asked for payment in Bitcoin, a currency that allows anonymous transactions and is often used in black market trading.

“There’s no need to visit us at the return address on the envelope,” the letter said. “It’s fake!”