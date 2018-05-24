Minneapolis School Superintendent Ed Graff said Thursday morning that the beating of a teaching assistant Tuesday highlights the need for mental health support, affordable housing and employment for troubled students.

Teaching assistant Mohammed Dukuly remained in critical condition Thursday morning after a brutal beating by a student at Harrison, a Minneapolis alternative high school.

Corey David Burfield, 18, of St. Paul, is expected to appear in Hennepin County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

"My prayers are with Mr. Dukuly and his family, but what we need to talk about is the need we have in our schools," Graff said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Harrison is a Level 4 special ed school, offering a highly restricted environment for students with severe behavior and emotional needs. The school has had a number of high-profile assaults by students on staff members in recent years.

"Many of our students have emotional and behavioral needs and leads to aggression," he said.

Corey David Burfield credit: Hennepin County Jail

Because of privacy reasons, Graff would not say why Burfield, who reportedly assaulted another staff member recently, was allowed back to school.

Dukuly has been with the district since 2005.

Harrison has been under review by federal officials checking the district's compliance with special education requirements. Graff said the district is working with federal officials, adding that special education is a complex process and there's a lot to look through.

The district has coordinated with the University of Minnesota and other academic experts to support those needs. The district takes nearly $60 million from its general funds to support SPED, he said.

Graff, who became superintendent in the summer of 2016, said he doesn't have the history of Harrison. The school has 40 to 45 staff and can have 50 students at times in the building.

At the end of the school year, Graff said he will be providing professional development for his staff around mental health needs.

In January 2016, a 17-year-old Harrison student was charged with repeatedly punching Principal Monica Fabre in the face, giving her a concussion. The student, Lashawnte Bright, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault and gross misdemeanor assault.

Earlier that same month, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an assault on a female teacher at Harrison. In an assault in December 2015 on a Harrison paraprofessional, an 18-year-old student was cited by police.