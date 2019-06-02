Top-seeded Stillwater, the defending Class 4A state baseball champions, continued its title defense with an 8-1 win over third-seeded Tartan in the Section 4 winner’s bracket semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Will Frisch had 13 strikeouts in six innings of work, allowing one hit. The senior has committed to play collegiately next year at Oregon State.

The Ponies were 18-2 during the regular season and started with a 15-game winning streak. They will close out section play Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s game between Tartan and Woodbury.

In an elimination game, Cole Heather knocked in Ryan Lindstrom in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Woodbury a 5-4 victory over Henry Sibley. Adam Mazur hit a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings; he also picked up the win in relief. The second-seeded Royals handed Stillwater one of its only losses this season.

Class 4A, Section 1: Luke Tupy pitched a complete game and struck out 12 to lead third-seeded New Prague past fourth-seeded Lakeville North 4-1 at Dundas Field. He allowed four hits. Joe Weiers led the Trojans on offense with two hits and two RBI. Drew Picka had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, Cade Pavek had two hits and two runs scored. Gavin Baker had two hits and an RBI and Devon Schewe struck out six in six innings for the Panthers.

Class 4A, Section 7: Top-seeded Blaine advanced to the final with a 3-1 win over the third-seeded Duluth East at Forest Lake High School. The Bengals scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to overcome an early deficit. Mac Enlow led the Bengals with two hits and an RBI. Noah Caldeen had one hit, one RBI and one run scored, Jon Koenig had a hit and run scored and Derek Heldman had two hits and an RBI. Drew Grindahl led the Greyhounds with two hits and an RBI.

Class 4A, Section 8: Seventh-seeded Rogers upset fourth-seeded Buffalo 2-1 in eight innings at Buffalo High School to advance to the final. Carter Daun got a lineout to center field and a double play to end the game for the Royals. Reed Olson and Jonah Maurer got back-to-back two-out hits to score both Royals runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Bison answered with a run on a single by Calvin James but could not get the tying run with the bases loaded.

Class 3A, Section 2: Second-seeded Hutchinson defeated top-seeded Mankato East 2-1 at Johnson Park to advance to the final.

Class 3A, Section 5: Alex Otto struck out 10 to lead top-seeded Monticello past second-seeded Rocori 8-0 at St. John’s University. The senior allowed two hits and struck out 10. He also knocked in two RBI and stole two bases. Ethan Bosacker and Jace Pribyl each knocked in two runs. Isaac Frandsen hit a solo home run. Carson Sawatzke was a home run short of the cycle going 3-for-4 with two runs from the leadoff spot.

Class 3A, Section 7: Third-seeded Duluth Denfeld defeated top-seeded Grand Rapids 6-5 at Princeton High School to advance to the final. ... In an elimination game, Brady Baker and Ben Siljendahl each had an RBI to help fourth-seeded Hermantown defeat seventh-seeded North Branch 2-1. The Vikings were leading after Justin Axberg scored in the second inning. Nolan Ruprecht earned the win on the mound and Elliott Peterson picked up the save. ... In the other elimination game, second-seeded Chisago Lakes defeated fifth-seeded Cloquet 4-2.

Class 3A, Section 2: Andrew Mulso had two hits and two RBI to lead fourth-seeded Marshall past third-seeded Mankato West 6-0 in an elimination game at Johnson Park. Isaac Schmitt added two hits and an RBI, and he struck out four on the mound with a complete game.

Class 2A, Section 4: Top-seeded Minnehaha Academy scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat second-seeded St. Paul Johnson 5-4 at Fort Snelling Field. The Redhawks scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. The Governors responded with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie the score. Nick Wong had two hits and an RBI to lead the Redhawks, Michael DiNardo had one hit, two RBI and a run scored and Bennett Theisen had two hits. Alex Woolsey had one hit and two RBI to lead the Governors. ... In an elimination game, Gus Wolf had three hits and three RBI to lead sixth-seeded St. Agnes past ninth-seeded Concordia Academy 13-3 at Concordia University. Quinn Walsh backed him up with a pair of RBI. Conrad Tibesar picked up the win. Kyle Carey had two hits for the Beacons and scored a run.

Staff Reports