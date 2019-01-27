More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Supreme Court provides green light to discrimination
Trump administration can enforce heartless transgender military policy.
Editorial
Kamala Harris faces her biggest test yet
Those who know best expect her to be a strong candidate.
R.T. Rybak
R.T. Rybak: The jujitsu of marijuana legalization
If we do it right in Minnesota, we can turn it in our favor, addressing historical injustices and even building in a response to problems it might create.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: David Horsey on Howard Schultz and the presidency
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
