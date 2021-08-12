More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Guns at the State Fair, social studies standards, Disney princesses
COVID is the bigger worry.
Editorial
Voters need more info on policing
Explanatory note on Minneapolis ballot question is both reasonable and necessary.
Charles M. Blow
'Build back better' for whom?
The old New Deal cheated Black America, partly because of FDR's pragmatic judgments. President Biden risks repeating the error.
Derek T. Muller
Let's do a recount on 'voter suppression'
Examined closely, many of this year's new election laws do not merit the labels of shame being slapped upon them.
Steve Sack