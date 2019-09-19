Out with Revolution, in with Potluck.

Rosedale Center has swapped its first food hall concept, Revolution, for a fresh food hall concept with a local bent: Potluck, named "after the beloved and time-honored Minnesota tradition." Revolution closed in July after an 8-month run.

While we aren't sure Minnesota can claim ownership of the potluck, it can certainly claim the list of vendors who will fill the new food hall's kitchens. Every one of them is a Minnesota-based operation.

"We're very excited to be a part of such a cool concept," said Stine Aasland, owner of Nordic Waffles, which will open its first location in the food hall. "We don't have any experience with this, so we're excited and a little nervous."

Nordic Waffles currently sells its waffles in coffeeshops and restaurants across the Midwest, including 20 in the Twin Cities. They're also fixtures at local events -- most notably the 2018 and 2019 Minnesota State Fairs. Using a rotating circle of waffle irons, they churned out sweet and savory waffles for lines that snaked around their West End Market building.

Announced today via press release, Potluck's vendors will include:

-Grand Ole Creamery, a third location for the local ice cream shop

-Smack Shack, the North Loop seafood spot that also runs an outpost at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport

-Nordic Waffles, the first retail location from the wildly popular Minnesota State Fair vendor

-Burger Dive, which promises burgers (of course) plus a full bar, pull tabs and a weekly meat raffle

-Obachan Noodles & Chicken, a ramen and Japanese fried chicken spot from local celebrity chef, Justin Sutherland

-Chickpea, a second Sutherland concept, featuring a hummus bar and fresh salads

-Betty & Earl’s, a bakery serving sweet and savory Southern biscuits from local media personality Jason Matheson and renowned pastry chef, Adrienne Odom

Potluck MN Food Hall is slated to open November 1.