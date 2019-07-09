When a food hall opened in a former two-story Borders bookstore at Rosedale Center, it seemed to offer an innovative answer to malls’ 21st-century problem: hulking, vacant retail spaces.

Less than eight months later, that food hall has closed.

Revolution Hall (shown above in a photo by David Denney) has shuttered, “effective immediately,” according to a release. It will be replaced by “a new concept featuring local vendors and a new experience.”

A new spin on food courts, Revolution Hall, which was operated by Craveable Hospitality Group, put together several micro-restaurants from one centralized kitchen. Chicken and waffle sandwiches, burgers aged on salt bricks, and PieCaken – a straight-from-Instagram over-the-top bakery – were some of the offerings.

The Star Tribune gave it 2 stars, saying “for those measuring it against shopping mall fast-food court standards, this impressive and enormous newcomer is, yes, a revolutionary — and welcome — step forward.”

The replacement for Revolution Hall does not yet have an opening date.

“For us, Rosedale Center acts as an idea incubator, and a retail experience laboratory. Our customers have come to expect unexpected retailers, dining, and entertainment from us. In closing Revolution Hall, we will now be able to satisfy the demand for an engaging customer experience,” said Lisa Crain, General Manager of Rosedale Center. “We are excited to develop an innovative experience that celebrates our local food and beverage community that we know our guests will love.”