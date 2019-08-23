Lavender Lemonade

Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Of all the new alcohol-free beverages on the fairgrounds, this one is the most vividly refreshing. The lavender — it’s more about a delicate color than an overpowering floral flavor — is cultivated in Vermillion by the Hmong American Farmers Association. The cocktail-like rosemary sprig is a smart, summery touch. $6 and $7.50 Map it