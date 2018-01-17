The Olmsted County District Attorney Wednesday charged Alexander W. Weiss, 25, with second degree murder in the fatal shooting Sunday of a Rochester teenager after the two confronted each other following a minor fender bender.

The charge is a felony that, with a conviction, carries a potential prison sentence of 3 to 40 years.

Weiss, of Rochester, has been held in custody since his arrest shortly after he claimed he shot Muhammed Rahim, 17, in self-defense.

Weiss has a permit to carry a firearm and used a Glock 19 handgun with a 17-round magazine to shoot Rahim once at point-blank range, according to the criminal complaint.

A friend of Rahim’s who was in his car told police that Rahim dared the man to shoot him after the collision. The man told police at the time of his arrest that he acted in self-defense after fearing that his life was in danger.

The shooting took place about 8:20 a.m. Sunday after Rahim tried to make a right turn from East River Road onto 31st Street NE. and slid into a storm drain.

Weiss, in another vehicle, took evasive action and was almost hit by Rahim’s car, police said.

Rahim reversed out of the ditch and hit Weiss’ vehicle. Rahim and one of his passengers got out and confronted Weiss, Sherwin said.

Weiss warned Rahim that he had a gun, according to police.

“There was no physical assault, and by that I mean punches thrown,” said Rochester police Capt. John Sherwin said earlier this week.

Weiss called police after the shooting.