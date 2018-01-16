Rochester police said that charges are warranted against a man who is jailed after claiming he was defending himself when he reportedly acted on a dare and fatally shot a teenager at the scene of a fender bender.

Police Capt. John Sherwin said Tuesday that “there was no physical assault, and by that, I mean punches thrown” during a confrontation that left 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim, of Rochester, dead about 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Sherwin said state law requires “a pretty high standard” for a legitimate claim of self-defense in these types of incidents.

The captain distributed copies of the “Justifiable Taking of Life” statute during a news media briefing Tuesday. It reads that a person can respond when faced with “great bodily harm or death or [when] preventing the commission of a felony in the [person’s] place of abode.”

The captain said it’s not unusual for police “to hear a claim of self-defense” from suspects, and “just because you make a claim doesn’t mean it’s legitimate.”

Sherwin added that based on the investigation to this point, “I believe he should be charged ... but we don’t do the charging. It’s up to the prosecution.”

The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Rochester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder. Sherwin anticipates charges being filed Wednesday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Noah Dukart, one of three passengers with Rahim who gave an on-camera interview at the scene to KTTC-TV in Rochester, said, “The guy who we hit wanted to fight. My friend got in his face, and then the guy we hit pulled a gun out, and then my friend said, ‘I dare you,’ and he shot him right in the heart, and I watched him bleed out.”

Police said Rahim tried to make a right turn from East River Road onto 31st Street NE and slid into a ditch. The man in the other vehicle took evasive action and was almost hit by Rahim’s car, police added.

Rahim reversed out of the ditch and hit the man’s vehicle. Rahim and one of his passengers got out of the vehicle and confronted the man, Sherwin said. He declined to say whether Rahim and the man came into any physical contact.

Sherwin disclosed some further details Tuesday about the suspect’s actions before and immediately after the shooting, including that he warned Rahim that he had a gun and that he called police after opening fire.

Witnesses are still being sought, police said, in particular a woman who was driving a 2015 to 2017 red Honda CR-V east on 31st about the time the shooting occurred.