A young man has been jailed in connection with a shooting in a north Minneapolis market that left two people killed among the four fatally shot in the city since Friday night in separate crimes, authorities said Monday.

The 19-year-old from Minneapolis was booked into the Hennepin County jail by Minneapolis park police Sunday night, a park board spokeswoman said, several hours after gunfire killed the men and wounded another at the Emerson Food Market in the 2600 block of Emerson Avenue N.

One man died at the scene, another at a hospital after surgery and the third suffered noncritical injuries, police said. Their identities have yet to be released.

Minneapolis police have yet to reveal whether the person jailed is suspected in one or both of the market deaths. The alleged shooter has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Also Monday, authorities identified the man who was found fatally shot multiple times behind a bar in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue N. late Friday in north Minneapolis as Steven L. Fields, 42, of Richfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in his killing.

Officers arrived about 11:40 p.m. and located Fields, already dead, on the sidewalk outside Cliff N Norm's Bar and another man nearby with a nonfatal gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

As police were investigating, they were told another man and a woman with gunshot wounds arrived at hospitals. The man went to North Memorial, while the woman went to Fairview Riverside for treatment. Both were expected to survive.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed that an off-duty officer reporting hearing at least 20 shots before cars fled the scene.

Less than five hours earlier, a man was fatally shot behind the Hard Times Cafe in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The body of Liban Mohamed Abdulahi, 32, of Burnsville, was in a car, police said. No arrests have been announced in that killing as well.