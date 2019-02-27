Spinach and Thyme Frittata

Serves 6.

Note: Whether you opt for the egg or chickpea version of this frittata, you'll be getting some protein and vegetables in every savory wedge. Fresh thyme is delicious in this, or you could use fresh rosemary or sage to shake it up a little. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped (see Note)

• 6 large eggs

• 1/2 c. plain yogurt

• 1 tsp. salt

• 4 oz. fresh spinach, (1 bag of salad, 4 c.)

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, chopped, for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Generously oil a 9-inch deep dish pie pan and reserve.

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and drizzle in olive oil. Add the onions and stir until they start to sizzle. Turn down to medium-low, stir in thyme, and stir occasionally. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

In the blender, add the eggs and yogurt first, then add the salt and spinach. Blend until the mixture is smooth and green. Add the sautéed onions and process just to mix.

Pour the spinach mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake the egg frittata for 35 minutes, or until the middle of the frittata puffs up and there are a few cracks in the top.

Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve each slice topped with chopped tomatoes. Frittata is great at room temperature, and keeps for 4 days, tightly covered, in the refrigerator.

Chickpea variation: Instead of eggs and yogurt, in a blender add the 1 1/2 cups chickpea flour (find it with gluten-free flours in the supermarket), 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup nondairy yogurt, and 1/4 teaspoon turmeric (then top it with the salt and spinach). Proceed with remainder of recipe, as described. This variation takes 45 minutes to cook, until firm when pressed with a finger.