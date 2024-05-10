DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to assist underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SUMMER CAMP

True Friends serves adults and children with disabilities. Work with a group of campers for the week, guiding them through activities. Several opportunities this summer in Annandale, Minn. truefriends.org

EVENING ESL

Help Literacy Minnesota teach adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. Evening opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Two to three hours a week for at least three months. www.literacymn.org

COMMUNITY

The Camden Collective serves north Minneapolis with youth development, food share and community events. Numerous ways to volunteer. thecamdencollective.org

DIRECTORS

Assist Wingspan Life Resources with the service of individuals with developmental and other disabilities, through operation of group homes and in-home services. Quarterly board meetings with occasional committee and event work. wingspanlife.org

THRIFT STORE

Help Christian Life Ministries New Day Thrift Store sort donations, price merchandise and tag clothes at the thrift store in Little Canada. Children under age 13 may volunteer with an adult. Flexible scheduling. Proceeds benefit the New Day Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. clmonline.org

FOODSHEF

Help out Good in the Hood with their Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

YOUTH MENTOR

Work with Bolder Options, 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

LANDMARK CENTER

The center in St. Paul serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides, at the information desk, gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

YARD WORK

Help at Your Door helps seniors and individuals with disabilities remain independent. Groups needed to participate in spring yard cleanup projects: raking leaves, painting fences, washing windows, planting flowers, trimming bushes, cleaning yard furniture, sweeping pathways and more. Groups of four to six for about two hours. helpatyourdoor.org

DESK ASSISTANT

Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors at the Neighborhood House in St. Paul. Must have good interpersonal skills. Computer skills and second language skills a plus. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org

GROUPS

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in: Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with your group to find a project that works. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

MUSEUM

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront. Individual and group projects, planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations are among the projects. greatrivergreening.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.



