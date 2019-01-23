Spicy Stir-Fried Green Beans and Pork

Serves 2 to 3 as main dish, 4 as a side.

Note: Gochujang, a Korean hot pepper paste, gives these green beans their savory-sweet spiciness. This dish works well as either a main dish with rice, or as a side dish. Look for gochujang in the Asian section of the grocery store, or find it in specialty markets or online. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. unseasoned rice wine vinegar

• 1 tbsp. gochujang (see Note)

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tsp. vegetable oil

• 12 oz. green beans, trimmed

• 2 tsp. finely chopped ginger root

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 8 oz. ground pork

• Cooked rice, if desired

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, gochujang and sugar. Set aside.

Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the green beans and cook, stirring every 30 seconds or so (to allow the green beans to char slightly), until the beans are tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the pork and continue to cook, stirring, until the pork is no longer pink. Add the soy sauce mixture and cook, stirring, until the pork is coated and sauce slightly thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the green beans and cook, stirring, another 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through. Serve with rice, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 190

Fat 11 g

Sodium 330 mg

Carbohydrates 11 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 6 g

Protein 13 g

Cholesterol 40 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 1 ½ medium-fat protein, ½ fat.