Maple Corn Cookies

Makes about 20 to 24 cookies

Note: These not-too sweet cookies are kissed with maple sugar. (Find maple sugar in the maple syrup aisle of the grocery store or in bulk in food co-ops. Or substitute light brown sugar.) Try them for breakfast on the run or as a midmorning snack with coffee.

• 1 1/2 unbleached all-purpose flour

• 1/2 c. yellow cornmeal

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3/4 c. unsalted butter, room temperature

• 1/2 c. maple sugar (see Note)

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 egg

• 1 c. corn kernels (fresh, cooked leftovers or frozen)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets or cover with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal and salt.

In a large bowl, beat the butter with the sugar until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the vanilla and egg. Gradually mix in the flour-cornmeal mixture until thoroughly combined; the dough will be stiff. Stir in the corn kernels.

Drop the dough by heaping tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto the baking sheets and flatten slightly with your fingers. Bake until the edges are golden, about 14 to 16 minutes, rotating the sheets about halfway through. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition information per each of 24 cookies:

Calories 120 Fat 6 g Sodium 55 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 25 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 fat.

Savory Corn Cookies

Makes 20 to 24 cookies

Note: These corn-studded snack cookies are great with summer cocktails and served alongside cold summer soups such as gazpacho and cucumber bisque. You can vary the cheese to suit your taste; shredded Parmesan and crumbled feta also work well. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/2 c. unbleached all-purpose flour

• 1/2 c. yellow cornmeal

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 3/4 c. unsalted butter, room temperature

• 1 egg

• 1/2 to 1 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1 c. corn kernels (fresh, cooked leftovers or frozen)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets or cover with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal and salt.

In a large bowl, beat the butter until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg. Stir in the red pepper flakes, flour-cornmeal mixture and the cheese until thoroughly combined; the dough will be stiff. Stir in the corn.

Drop the dough by heaping tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto the baking sheets and flatten slightly with your fingers. Bake until the edges are golden, about 14 to 16 minutes, rotating the sheets about halfway through. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition information per each of 24 cookies:

Calories 110 Fat 7 g Sodium 45 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 25 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 fat.