Classic Eggnog
Serves 8 to 10.
Note: From “Gather Around Cocktails,” by Aaron Goldfarb.
• 8 pasteurized eggs
• 4 c. whole milk
• 2 c. heavy cream
• 2/3 c. sugar
• 4 oz. bourbon
• 4 oz. dark rum
• 4 oz. cognac or apple brandy
• Whole nutmeg, for garnish
Directions
Separate the egg yolks from the whites. In a stand mixer, beat the whites on high speed until transformed into a meringuelike consistency with soft peaks.
In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the milk, cream, sugar, bourbon, rum and cognac or brandy until a smooth texture is achieved. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites until combined.
Transfer eggnog into a large serving bowl. Chill overnight in the refrigerator before serving.
To serve, ladle a few ounces into a mug or glass and grate fresh nutmeg over the surface.