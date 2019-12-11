Classic Eggnog

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: From “Gather Around Cocktails,” by Aaron Goldfarb.

• 8 pasteurized eggs

• 4 c. whole milk

• 2 c. heavy cream

• 2/3 c. sugar

• 4 oz. bourbon

• 4 oz. dark rum

• 4 oz. cognac or apple brandy

• Whole nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Separate the egg yolks from the whites. In a stand mixer, beat the whites on high speed until transformed into a meringuelike consistency with soft peaks.

In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the milk, cream, sugar, bourbon, rum and cognac or brandy until a smooth texture is achieved. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites until combined.

Transfer eggnog into a large serving bowl. Chill overnight in the refrigerator before serving.

To serve, ladle a few ounces into a mug or glass and grate fresh nutmeg over the surface.