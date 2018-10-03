Braised Chicken With Orange and Olives

Serves 4.

Note: Dried juniper berries are available at Penzeys Spices and other specialty stores locally. From "Eat a Little Better," by Sam Kass.

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 4 chicken legs (including thighs, about 2 lb.)

• Kosher salt

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 1/2 c. low-sodium chicken stock

• 1 c. pitted green olives, roughly chopped

• 3 long, wide strips, orange zest, white pith cut away

• 1/2 c. fresh orange juice

• 1 tbsp. dried juniper berries, optional (see Note)

• 1 fresh thyme sprig or 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and position an oven rack in the upper third.

Heat oil in large, heavy skillet over medium heat until it shimmers. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, then season generously with salt. Cook chicken skin-side down, without messing with it much, until the skin is golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Flip and brown the other side, about 3 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add onion to the pan, occasionally stirring and scraping up any browned bits, and cook until golden at the edges, about 8 minutes Add stock, olives, orange zest, orange juice, juniper berries and thyme. Return chicken to the pan, skin-side up, along with any juices left on the plate. (Ideally the liquid will come about halfway up the sides of the chicken, but don't worry if it doesn't.) Bring the liquid to a simmer and then roast in the oven, uncovered, until the chicken is tender and the skin is brown and crisp, about 45 minutes. Broil it for the last few minutes to get the skin extra crispy, if you'd like.

Season the sauce with salt, if needed, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 420 Fat 24 g Sodium 750 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 41 g Cholesterol 190 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 6 medium-fat protein.