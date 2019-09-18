“It is worse, much worse, than you think.”

 

That’s the first sentence in the new book “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming.”

 

I am a climate junkie. I read everything I can find about the change that is upon us. I believe the worst. Believing anything less is to underestimate the problem. 

 

Author David Wallace-Wells is not politically correct. He doesn’t remove himself from responsibility by claiming he is not a scientist. He doesn’t excuse himself by saying we don’t know. He doesn’t present a balanced account, exploring all opinions. He sees no value in opinions.

 

He doesn’t believe this is a “natural” change in the weather. He says a progressive natural change might be worse, no solution available.

 

New normal? The changes to climate occur daily. We have 365 new normals every year. 

 

Wallace-Wells sees the worst, and tells us about it in clear and frightening detail.

 

He is a reporter writing a story we should see and hear daily. 

 

Oh, about birds: this is about birds. They are the animal we see most often, for many of us our closest connection to nature. Bird numbers are shrinking. We have made birds — all organisms — victims of our failure to completely understand and forcefully act upon what’s happening to the world.

 

Read the book. See for yourself.

 

CO2 measurement for Sept. 14: 408.12 ppm