Umbrellas might not be enough.

More than 2 inches of rain fell on the Twin Cities within an hour Tuesday, causing widespread street flooding during the evening commute.

The deluge triggered flash flood warnings in parts of Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina, St. Louis Park, Roseville, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Falcon Heights and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The National Weather Service warning remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In parts of Minneapolis, water has surpassed wheel wells of parked cars and submerged city streets, making them impassable to traffic. Significant flooding was reported in Uptown along Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and on Interstate 394, where waves lapped up against concrete road barriers.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation told motorists to avoid driving through flooded streets, and are reminding commuters of the adage: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

A thunderstorm Monday left roughly 55,000 people without power, mainly in the eastern cities, according to Xcel Energy. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the company said all but 800 customers had regained power. It’s unclear if Tuesday’s storm caused additional outages.

Also Monday, a small tornado touched down southeast of Belle Plaine, demolishing several small structures — including a local pig farm. No injuries were reported.