Hours after asking for the public’s help, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said a Bethel University student not seen since midafternoon Tuesday has been found..
Sarah Kay Thommen, 19, was safe, authorities said about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Karen Zamora • 612-673-4647 Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Heavy snow will miss Twin Cities, but arctic blast will not
But snow, drizzle and refreeze could give drivers a white-knuckle commute Thursday morning.
Minneapolis
Lawyer: Gophers' Lynch denies allegations, requests hearing
The appeals process would likely take weeks if not months, making it unlikely Lynch will return to the court for the university, where investigators have recommended that he should be expelled.
St. Paul
New Bell Museum gets closer to completion with painstaking diorama restoration
How do you transplant renowned dioramas to a new museum? Carefully, the University of Minnesota finds.
West Metro
Victim of deadly fight between brothers identified as Champlin man
Jamison D. Ittel, 27, of Champlin, was arguing with his brother late Monday and early Tuesday when the fight escalated and he was fatally stabbed in the chest, authorities said.
Super Bowl LII
Homeless families with kids in St. Paul schools won't be out in the cold during Super Bowl
Those losing motel rooms will be sheltered elsewhere, though not in schools buildings.