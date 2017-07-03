A Wayzata man who once ran a home health care agency has been sentenced to two years in prison for siphoning millions of dollars from the nonprofit and spending the money on high-end shopping, while cutting himself and family members healthy annual salaries.

Michael Tobak’s sentence in federal court in Minneapolis also calls for a year of supervised release once he leaves prison. In November, he pleaded guilty to tax fraud, having skipped out on more than $1.3 million in taxes from 2006 through 2013.

The Minnesota attorney general’s office, which polices nonprofits, began looking at Tobak, 55, and Golden Valley-based International Health Care Services in August 2016.

He and his family used the nonprofit’s assets for shopping trips to Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue and to pay himself and those in his family six-figure salaries, according to a court filing by Attorney General Lori Swanson.

The nonprofit also “loaned” Tobak $10 million, and he promptly lost nearly all of it in a single futures trade, the filing continued.

IHCS has received Medicare and Medicaid funding to provide home health services for clients with a “multicultural and international background, primarily the non-English speaking,” according to federal tax filings.

The IHCS phone was answered by a staff member Monday, but she declined to say whether the nonprofit was still operating.