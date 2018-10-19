The mother of a Prior Lake teen who was found dead in his South Dakota dorm room Wednesday has announced that the college freshman died of a hereditary heart defect.

Curtis LeMair, an 18-year-old wrestler at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D, was found unresponsive by a teammate who was attempting to rouse him for morning practice.

After speaking with a police sergeant present at her son’s autopsy, Mona LeMair said Curtis had a previously undetected heart defect.

“[Police] assured us that Curtis passed away peacefully in his sleep,” LeMair posted on Facebook. “This gives us some measure of comfort.

Just 24 hours earlier, LeMair had spoken to Curtis, who “was healthy and fine,” she said. He’d attended a college study session and was looking forward to going hunting this weekend with his father, Chad LeMair.

The university held a candlelight vigil in his honor Wednesday evening.

Curtis LeMair was a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate and accomplished wrestler. He is a three-time Minnesota state medalist and a two-time Fargo All-American. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman, according to his online obituary.

Services will be held this weekend in Prior Lake.