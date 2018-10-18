A college freshman from Prior Lake was found dead in his South Dakota dorm room early Wednesday, authorities said.

Curtis LeMair, a wrestler at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., died in his residence hall. Though the death remains under investigation, police say they do not suspect foul play.

LeMair is a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate and accomplished wrestler. He is a three-time Minnesota state medalist and a two-time Fargo All-American.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, his parents wrote “our hearts are shattered. Life will never be the same.”

His mother, Mona LeMair, lamented that details are scarce. They spoke with Curtis on Tuesday night and knew that he attended a college study session. “He was healthy and fine. He was looking forward to hunting this weekend with his friends and most of all his best friend & dad, Chad,” she wrote.

“His roommate went to wake him up this morning for wrestling practice and he had passed away in his sleep,” she said, asking for friends to keep “Curty” — as she affectionately called her son — in their prayers.

Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs said LeMair’s death has rocked the town, where he was a well-known athlete. His father, Chad LeMair, is a local business owner, former City Council member and deputy mayor.

“There’s a pall over the community,” Briggs said.