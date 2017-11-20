Although one number shy of scoring the biggest of payouts during this past weekend’s Powerball drawing, someone has a ticket bought in the Twin Cities that is worth a cool $1 million, lottery officials said Monday.

A Powerball ticket sold at Robbinsdale Food Market at 4001 West Broadway for Saturday’s drawing matched the first five numbers to win the $1 million. Those numbers were 17-28-31-32-39.

The ticket did not have the Powerball number of 26, which would have meant a $119 million windfall, which was not hit on Saturday.

The million-dollar man or woman has a year from the drawing date to claim the prize at state lottery headquarters in Roseville. Yes, the prize is taxed.

The winner is being encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call lottery officials at 651-635-8273 to make arrangements to claim the winnings.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in Minnesota, 43 other states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot grows with each drawing without a winner. Wednesday’s total stands at roughly $134 million.