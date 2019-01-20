Authorities are investigating a police shooting at a St. Louis park apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Louisiana Court Apartments, at 2760 Louisiana Court S., just after 5 p.m. on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a woman and her child’s father, according to emergency dispatch audio. The woman reported that he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

A dispatcher relayed to officers that some of those warrants from Anoka County noted that he’s a “suicide risk,” and has “violent tendencies,” according to the audio.

Later on, an officer yells to dispatchers: “Shots fired! I need medics now!”

Paramedics reported that the individual suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

