A robbery reported Friday afternoon near the University of Minnesota was the second in less than a week in Dinkytown.

The university issued a safety notification saying two male suspects — one wearing acid-washed jeans and a blue-and-white-striped sweater, the other wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt pulled around his face — robbed someone near the corner of SE. 8th Street and SE. 14th Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday and fled in a white car.

University of Minnesota police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Early Saturday last weekend several men, including one wearing a mask, robbed someone near SE. 5th Street and SE. 10th Avenue. Police declined to say whether a weapon was used in that robbery, though no one was injured.