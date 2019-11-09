Minneapolis police are investigating a robbery involving several men, including one wearing a mask, near the University of Minnesota.
The incident involved four or five men place just after midnight on Saturday near SE. 5th Street and SE.10th Avenue, according to University of Minnesota police. Minneapolis police are investigating; a spokesman said they’re trying to get a more thorough description of the incident.
STAFF REPORT
