Minneapolis has kicked off a $30 million renovation project that aims to transform a half-mile stretch of First Avenue N., between Washington Avenue and Eighth Street N., into a pedestrian priority corridor.

The goal is to enhance safety, comfort, and accessibility for both downtown residents and visitors, while creating a state-of-the-art entertainment and nightlife destination, city officials said.

The project envisions new, wider, and accessible sidewalks, enhanced lighting, green spaces with trees and plantings, as well as green stormwater infrastructure. Other features include new curbs and gutters, utilities, traffic signals, and new pavement markings and signage.

"Last time First Avenue N. was reconstructed was in 1994, so it is kind of reaching the end of its design and useful life," said Jasna Hadžić-Stanek,a city transportation planner. "So everything is going to get upgraded, from the underground utilities all the way to the above ground."

Revitalizing the popular corridor is part of a citywide effort to breathe new life into urban neighborhoods, with a focus on creating safe and walkable environments that prioritize accessibility and community vibrancy. In recent years, the city has undertaken similar high-profile corridor reconstructions, such as the Nicollet Mall and Hennepin Avenue redevelopments.

The cramped corridor in the iconic Warehouse Historic District is labeled by the city as a high-injury street. Officials said the outdated design is inadequate to safely and efficiently handle the large crowds attending sporting events, live music events, hospitality venues, and the various modes of transportation moving through the corridor.

"We have done multiple downtown projects," said Menbere Wodajo, the project engineer. "There will be some inconvenience, but we will be transparent and communicate with the people."

Pedestrians cross First Avenue at Seventh Street in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The city recently held an open house, the first of four phases of public engagement to gather feedback and identify specific improvements needed for First Avenue N. The majority of residents in the blocks surrounding the project area are low-income, people of color and renters, according to the city.

Hadžić-Stanek said people want to see a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly First Avenue N. that attracts diverse visitors to fill vacant downtown buildings — and creates a sense of identity and connectivity with neighboring districts such as the bustling North Loop.

The Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association' Land Use Committee saw the city's reconstruction project plans for the first time at its April 2 meeting. DMNA members said the changes are needed to improve safety in the area for corridor users, and expressed the need for cohesive efforts among diverse downtown revitalization groups to boost occupancy rates and resolve parking challenges.

"This is badly needed, and certainly a welcome initiative to see this going on," DMNA member Laurie Rice said. "There'll be a lot of interest in this, both from the perspective of all of us that walk and drive through that area, as well as people in DMNA, who are residents and who live nearby."

City planners said they will bring a concept plan to the City Council and mayor for approval at the end of 2025. The following phase would be design and engineering, with construction slated to start in 2028.

Funding for the project includes a mix of local, regional and federal money. The city has secured a $2 million federal grant for the project for pedestrian improvements.