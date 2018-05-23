The student accused of severely assaulting a staff member at an alternative high school Minneapolis is an 18-year-old man from St. Paul, police said Wednesday.

The victim, Harrison Education Center paraprofessional Mohammed Dukuly, remained in critical condition Wednesday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Dukuly, 43, suffered head injuries and was “unconscious but breathing” when emergency responders arrived about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the school in the 500 block of Irving Avenue N., according to 911 dispatch audio.

The suspect remains jailed without bail and has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

School District officials have said little about the reported attack, releasing a statement acknowledging only that “a staff member was injured and in need of emergency medical attention” and that police are investigating.

Police also have revealed only scant details. An initial incident report noted the 18-year-old is accused of “inflicting great bodily harm.”

A string of similar incidents erupted a few years ago at Harrison and a nearby alternative school for younger students.

In January 2016, a 17-year-old Harrison student was charged with repeatedly punching principal Monica Fabre in the face, giving her a concussion. The student, Lashawnte Bright, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault and gross misdemeanor assault.

Earlier that same month, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the assault of a female teacher at the center. In an assault in December 2015 on a Harrison paraprofessional, an 18-year-old student was cited by police,

There also was another attack of a teacher in November 2015 at the district’s River Bend Education Center, a K-8 alternative school, that sent the instructor to the hospital. That student was a 13-year-old girl.

The rash of incidents prompted district leaders to call a news conference at Harrison to reassure the public that they were doing all they could to ensure a safe atmosphere at the school.