A suspected drunken motorist who had his license revoked is in jail after running a red light at a north Minneapolis intersection and hitting and critically injuring an Uber driver, authorities said.

Ahmed A. Sandiko, 48, of Minneapolis, remains hospitalized Sunday in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) from the collision Friday night at Lyndale and Plymouth avenues N.

Sandiko uses his car as an Uber driver, said police spokesman John Elder, and “we are looking into whether the vehicle was being used for an Uber service at the time of the crash.”

Michael C. Patrick, 37, of Golden Valley, confirmed to KSTP-TV, Channel 5, that he hired Sandiko for a ride. Patrick was treated at HCMC for his injuries and released.

Emery J. Winford, the motorist accused of causing the crash, also was treated at HCMC for his injuries and then arrested on suspicion of felony criminal vehicular operation while intoxicated and driving without a valid license.

Winford has been convicted five times for driving either after his license has been revoked or suspended, state records show.

According to police:

Sandiko was heading east on Plymouth when his car was hit by the SUV being driven by Winford on southbound Lyndale.

The force of the collision sent Sandiko’s car into a large electrical box, causing a power failure that last a number of hours.

Along with failing to yield and suspected of being drunk, police say Winford was probably speeding at the time as well.