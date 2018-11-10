The Pine County Sheriff's Office has suspended a search for a hunter who went missing Nov. 3.

David Peltier, 59, was deer hunting in the Nemadji State Forest but didn't return to his hunting group's cabin that evening. The group reported him missing the next day.

Family, friends and more than 100 volunteers joined teams from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Northstar Search and Rescue and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad to conduct ground and air searches in the 92,000-acre forest in northeastern Pine and southeastern Carlton counties, along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. The terrain includes gently rolling upland areas, large swamps and a steep stream valley.

But after four days, search teams found no sign of Peltier.

The Sheriff's Office asks hunters in the area to look for any signs of Peltier. There's no search for a vehicle because Peltier rode into the area with friends.

Anyone with information should call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

MARY LYNN SMITH