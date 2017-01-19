A pickup truck hit three Rogers High School students at a bus stop Thursday in the northwest metro, officials said.

The incident occurred about 6:50 a.m. near Parrish Avenue NE. and 78th Street in Otsego, according a spokesman for the Elk River area school district and the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

A hospital spokesman said the three were taken from the scene in ambulances to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. There is no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

Initial reports indicate that the bus was stopped "with its stop arm out waiting to pick up students," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "As the students walked towards the bus, they were struck by an oncoming pickup truck."

The driver of the pickup is being detained for questioning, and investigators remained on the scene to gather evidence, the Sheriff's Office added.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.