It's that time of year! Time for Picks to Click 2019!

Every year, we conduct an extremely unscientific poll to determine which Twins players the fans think will have a big season. It's as simple as that.

So you get to select ONE position player and ONE pitcher you believe will light it up in 2019. Everything is relative to that particular player. If you pick Jose Berrios, who was an All-Star last season, then he's got to win 20 games or shrink his ERA under 3.00 or put up a 5.0 WAR season. If you pick Michael Pineda, then the bar is lower.

There's nothing on the line here. Just a fun exercise as we approach Opening Day in thawed out Target Field.

This is your time to speak up. What say you?

Meanwhile, the Twins and Rochester are about to play an exhibition game here at Hammond Stadium that really isn't Twins vs Rochester. Jake Odorizzi is on the mound for the Twins.

There is a bit of a different twist this year. The Twins are basically playing each other, with minor leaguers coming in during the middle innings. What concerns me is that we were told that the first five innings would be, "regular." What does that mean for the last four innings?????

Nelson Cruz is the guest manager of one team. Eddie Rosario will manage the other team. There could be some pimping and trash talking in this intrasquad game.

Team Cruz

Jake Cave, CF

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Tyler Austin, 1B

Mitch Garver, C

Luke Raley, RF

LaMonte Wade, Jr. LF

Ronald Torreyes, SS

Brian Schales, 2B

Preston Guilmet, RHP

Team Rosario

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Eddie Rosario, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Jason Castro, C

Brent Booker, LF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP