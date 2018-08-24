Millie: Liz and Warren Burgin of Ramsey say that Millie, a golden retriever, is having fun this summer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Verizon slowed internet speed for first responders to fire
A nationwide telecommunications company promised changes Friday as state lawmakers said they were shocked to learn that Verizon slowed Northern California firefighters' internet service while they battled what became the state's largest-ever wildfire.
National
AP-NORC Poll: Low marks for Trump, except on the economy
President Donald Trump continues to receive poor marks from a majority of Americans on his overall job performance, even as he enjoys relatively good assessments of his handling of the economy.
National
Joe Arpaio's long goodbye: Redemption or 'kamikaze' mission?
It was five days before ballots will be counted in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, and former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio had no idea what he was doing.
Eat & Drink
Ranking every new Minnesota State Fair food from best to worst
It was a banner year for new food at the fair, and our restaurant critic tried every single new offering.
TV & Media
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies
A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died. He was 76.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.