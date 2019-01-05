St. Paul police have identified two pedestrians struck by an SUV on a dimly lit St. Paul street Friday evening.
Zahra Mohamed, 19, of St. Paul, died after being hit near the intersection of McKnight Road N. and Burns Avenue, said police spokesman Steve Linders. The other victim, Hanah Farah, 22, of St. Paul, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. She is expected to survive.
Police had originally identified the deceased victim as a young man.
The driver immediately stopped following the crash and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors, Linders said.
LIZ SAWYER
